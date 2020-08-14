venerdì, Agosto 14, 2020
AN EFFICIENT SYNTHESIS OF 4,5-DIARYL-3,4-DIHYDROPYRIMIDIN-2(1H)-ONE VIA A CESIUM CARBONATE-PROMOTED DIRECT CONDENSATION OF 1-ARYL-2-PROPANONE WITH 1,1′-(ARYLMETHYLENE)DIUREA

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 14 agosto 2020

An efficient method for the synthesis of 4,5-diaryl-3,4-dihydropyrimidin-2(1H)-one by using 1,1′-(arylmethylene)diurea and 1-aryl-2-propanone as substrates was developed. The reactions proceeded efficiently in the presence of Cs2CO3 to give the desired products in moderate to good yields with wide substrate scope and good functional group tolerance, serving as an attractive alternative or complement to the previously reported methods for the facile assembly of biologically and pharmaceutically active 3,4-dihydropyrimidin-2(1H)-ones.

