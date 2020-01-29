(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mer 29 gennaio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020

Priyanka Basu, Tusar Kanto Dey, Aniruddha Ghosh, Surajit Biswas, Aslam Khan, Sk. Manirul Islam

A Merrifield anchored iron( II )-anthra catalyst [Fe II (Anthra-Merf)] has been synthesized for the production of primary carbamates and N-substituted ureas using a carbonylation source.

