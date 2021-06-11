(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01361K, Paper

Maria Carta, Francesco Delogu, Andrea Porcheddu

With its ability to enable solvent-free chemical reactions, mechanochemistry promises to open new and greener synthetic routes to chemical products of industrial interest. Its practical exploitation requires understanding the relationships…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/QJIUs7QNzYA/D1CP01361K