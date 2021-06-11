(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01361K, Paper
Maria Carta, Francesco Delogu, Andrea Porcheddu
With its ability to enable solvent-free chemical reactions, mechanochemistry promises to open new and greener synthetic routes to chemical products of industrial interest. Its practical exploitation requires understanding the relationships…
