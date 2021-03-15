AN AMINO-SUBSTITUTED 2-(2′-HYDROXYPHENYL)BENZIMIDAZOLE FOR THE FLUORESCENT DETECTION OF PHOSGENE BASED ON AN ESIPT MECHANISM

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 marzo 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,10836-10841

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA00811K, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Zi-Jie Li, Wen-Jie Zhang, Wen-Zhu Bi, Qiu-Juan Ma, Su-Xiang Feng, Xiao-Lan Chen, Ling-Bo Qu

An easily prepared phosgene probe, 5′-amino-2-(2′-hydroxyphenyl)benzimidazole (P1), is designed and studied. Based on ESIPT mechanism, P1 exhibits ratiometric, sensitive and selective detection of phosgene both in solution and gas phase.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/Lg3R3LxGxLs/D1RA00811K