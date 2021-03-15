AN AMINO-SUBSTITUTED 2-(2′-HYDROXYPHENYL)BENZIMIDAZOLE FOR THE FLUORESCENT DETECTION OF PHOSGENE BASED ON AN ESIPT MECHANISM

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 marzo 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,10836-10841
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA00811K, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Zi-Jie Li, Wen-Jie Zhang, Wen-Zhu Bi, Qiu-Juan Ma, Su-Xiang Feng, Xiao-Lan Chen, Ling-Bo Qu
An easily prepared phosgene probe, 5′-amino-2-(2′-hydroxyphenyl)benzimidazole (P1), is designed and studied. Based on ESIPT mechanism, P1 exhibits ratiometric, sensitive and selective detection of phosgene both in solution and gas phase.
