AN ADVANCED COLOR TUNABLE PERSISTENT LUMINESCENT NACA2GEO4F:TB3+PHOSPHOR FOR MULTICOLOR ANTI-COUNTERFEITING

Luminescent materials play an important role in anticounterfeiting application due to their superior properties of visual convenience and high concealment. However, traditional luminescent materials usually exhibit monochromatic emission and are easily to be counterfeited. Therefore, in this work, we report a multicolor long persistent luminescence (PersL) material NaCa2GeO4F:Tb3+ (abbreviated as NCGOF: Tb3+), the color of PersL can be tuned from blue to cyan and bright green by changing the concentration of Tb3+, and the afterglow (concentration) can last for 5.62h (0.1%), 8.52h (0.4%) and 7.14h (0.8%) at the corresponding concentration of Tb3+, respectively. Investigation revealed that the multicolor PersL was essentially associated with the opportune traps and cross-relaxation effect of Tb3+ in NCGOF. Based on the unique PersL feature, the anticounterfeiting devices have been fabricated, results indicated that the multicolor feature was easily detected by a portable ultraviolet lamp, and it was impossible to counterfeit by any substitute so far, which provided a high level of security in practical application.