lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
AN ABLATING 2.6 M<SUB>⊕</SUB> PLANET IN AN ECCENTRIC BINARY FROM THE DISPERSED MATTER PLANET PROJECT

AN ABLATING 2.6 M<SUB>⊕</SUB> PLANET IN AN ECCENTRIC BINARY FROM THE DISPERSED MATTER PLANET PROJECT

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), lun 01 febbraio 2021 First Author: Barnes, John R.
Instruments: HARPS
ProgramIDs: 081.C-0148, 088.C-0662, 091.C-0866, 096.C-0499, 096.C-0876, 097.C-0390, 098.C-0269, 099.C-0798, 0100.C-0836
BibCode: 2020NatAs…4..419B

Earth-mass exoplanets are difficult to detect. The Dispersed Matter Planet Project (DMPP) identifies stars that are likely to host the most detectable low-mass exoplanets. The star DMPP-3 (HD 42936) shows signs of circumstellar absorption, indicative of mass loss from ablating planets. Here, we report the radial velocity discovery of a highly eccentric 507 d binary companion and a hot super-Earth-mass planet in a 6.67 d orbit around the primary star. DMPP-3A is a solar-type star while DMPP-3B is just massive enough to fuse hydrogen. The binary, with semi-major axis 1.22 ± 0.02 au, is considerably tighter than others known to host planets orbiting only one of the component stars. The configuration of the DMPP-3 planetary system is rare and indicates dynamical interactions, though the evolutionary history is not entirely clear. DMPP-3A b is possibly the residual core of a giant planet precursor, consistent with the inferred circumstellar gas shroud.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ESOtelbibPapers/~3/frgHobNqlJY/detail.php

