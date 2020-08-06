AMPLIFIED SCIENCES ATTRACTS SECOND IU VENTURES INVESTMENT

(AGENPARL) – BLOOMINGTON (INDIANA), gio 06 agosto 2020

“An objective of IU Ventures is to introduce each founder we meet to resources to support their goals,” said Teri Willey, executive director for IU Ventures. “Sometimes that’s our investment committee. Sometimes it’s other investors, accelerators or advisors in our network. Sometimes it’s our IU Angels. In the case of Amplified Sciences, it was all of the above.”

Amplified Sciences commercializes the innovation of IU School of Medicine biochemistry graduate Vincent Jo Davisson. For over 30 years, he has been a professor at Purdue University, where he invented the technology that Amplified Sciences is developing.

Davisson teamed up with Amplified Sciences co-founder Diana Caldwell to create a nimble startup that could bring diagnostic solutions to market. Caldwell, an IU Kelley School of Business alumna, was an entrepreneur-in-residence at the Purdue Foundry when she and Davisson met.