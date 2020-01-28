28 Gennaio 2020
AMPHOTERIC NATURAL STARCH-COATED POLYMER NANOPARTICLES WITH EXCELLENT PROTEIN CORONA-FREE AND TARGETING PROPERTIES

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 28 gennaio 2020

The protein corona on nano drug carriers is an important well-known biological issue that often induces biological incompatibility and screens the targeting molecules on the surfaces of carriers, thus causing a loss of targeting specificity. Although polyethylene glycol (PEG) and zwitterionic polymers have been widely used as anti-fouling materials, they still remain critical challenges as protein-corona agents for drug delivery and targeting. Here, we have designed novel amphoteric natural starch-stabilized core-shell colloidal nanoparticles with more efficient protein corona-free property under long term circulation, different protein concentrations and different protein charges environments than typical anti-fouling materials such as PEG and zwitterionic polymers. More importantly, the starch-coated polymer nanoparticles can be further functionalized by antibodies to achieve additional excellent targeting and cell internalization capabilities and photodynamic therapy. Our findings demonstrate a novel protein-free or anti-fouling natural material that is very promising for highly efficient nano drug carries and marine coatings.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/L3pdkqs69d4/C9NR09405A

