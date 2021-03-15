lunedì, Marzo 15, 2021
Breaking News

MOZAMBICO, ALLARME CARITAS: A DUE ANNI DAI CICLONI, A RISCHIO LA SICUREZZA…

ASTRAZENECA, CHIGI: SOSPENSIONE CAUTELATIVA IN ATTESA DI PROSSIME VALUTAZIONI

EUROPEAN UNION PROVIDES €2.3 MILLION TO PROTECT FILIPINOS FROM COVID-19

SANGUINOSA GIORNATA IN MYANMAR, APPELLO DELL’ONU

ASTRAZENECA, SALVINI: È UN ALTRO FALLIMENTO DELL’EUROPA, CHIEDIAMO AIUTO A INDIA E…

ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION STANDS AT MORE THAN 37K GW IN OMAN

EXPORT AUTHORISATION REQUIREMENT FOR COVID-19 VACCINES AND VACCINE COMPONENTS EXTENDED

LA CAPITALE DELLA CINA, PECHINO, è STATA COLPITA DALLA PIù GRANDE TEMPESTA…

AUDIZIONE SU ISTITUZIONE POLIZIA FORESTALE – MARTEDì ALLE 17.15 DIRETTA WEBTV

“SOGNANDO A NEW YORK – IN THE HEIGHTS” | NUOVO TRAILER UFFICIALE…

Agenparl

AMPHIPHILIC, THIXOTROPIC ADDITIVES FOR EXTRUSION-BASED 3D PRINTING OF SILICA-REINFORCED SILICONE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 marzo 2021

Soft Matter, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SM00288K, Paper
Jakkrit Suriboot, Alec C. Marmo, Bryan Khai Ngo, Aman Nigam, Denisse Ortiz-Acosta, Bruce L Tai, Melissa A. Grunlan
The ability to utilize extrusion-based, direct ink write (DIW) 3D printing to create silica-reinforced silicones with complex structures could expand their utility in industrial and biomedical applications. Sylgard 184, a…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/8lTaVF7z3FI/D1SM00288K

Post collegati

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT GDP FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2020: +1.6% COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS QUARTER

Redazione

COULD THERE BE LIFE ON JUPITER’S MOONS?

Redazione

KNAPPENSEE: A LARGE LANDSLIDE AT AN OLD OPEN CAST MINING SITE IN EASTERN GERMANY

Redazione

ELLAS VUELVEN A SOñAR

Redazione

EVALUATION OF THE ROLE OF DNA SURFACE FOR ENHANCING THE ACTIVITY OF SCAFFOLDED ENZYME

Redazione

AMPHIPHILIC, THIXOTROPIC ADDITIVES FOR EXTRUSION-BASED 3D PRINTING OF SILICA-REINFORCED SILICONE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More