AMPHIPHILIC, THIXOTROPIC ADDITIVES FOR EXTRUSION-BASED 3D PRINTING OF SILICA-REINFORCED SILICONE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 marzo 2021
Soft Matter, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SM00288K, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1SM00288K, Paper
Jakkrit Suriboot, Alec C. Marmo, Bryan Khai Ngo, Aman Nigam, Denisse Ortiz-Acosta, Bruce L Tai, Melissa A. Grunlan
The ability to utilize extrusion-based, direct ink write (DIW) 3D printing to create silica-reinforced silicones with complex structures could expand their utility in industrial and biomedical applications. Sylgard 184, a…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The ability to utilize extrusion-based, direct ink write (DIW) 3D printing to create silica-reinforced silicones with complex structures could expand their utility in industrial and biomedical applications. Sylgard 184, a…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/8lTaVF7z3FI/D1SM00288K