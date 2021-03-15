AMPHIPHILIC, THIXOTROPIC ADDITIVES FOR EXTRUSION-BASED 3D PRINTING OF SILICA-REINFORCED SILICONE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 marzo 2021

Soft Matter, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1SM00288K, Paper

Jakkrit Suriboot, Alec C. Marmo, Bryan Khai Ngo, Aman Nigam, Denisse Ortiz-Acosta, Bruce L Tai, Melissa A. Grunlan

The ability to utilize extrusion-based, direct ink write (DIW) 3D printing to create silica-reinforced silicones with complex structures could expand their utility in industrial and biomedical applications. Sylgard 184, a…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/8lTaVF7z3FI/D1SM00288K