20 Gennaio 2020
LETTERS TO THE DEVOLVED ADMINISTRATIONS ON THE EU (WITHDRAWAL AGREEMENT) BILL

INFORMATION AND EVENTS FOR UK NATIONALS LIVING IN PORTUGAL

ROMA, SALVINI: ANCHE RECORD NEGATIVO TRAFFICO E’ COLPA MIA?

FRANCESCO: LA VOLONTà DEL SIGNORE è LO SPIRITO NEL CUORE

GREGORETTI, RIUNIONE DI MAGGIORANZA ALLE 15, ORIENTAMENTO SAREBBE DISERTARE LA GIUNTA DELLE…

ZARIF: L’IRAN LASCERà L’NPT IN CASO DI DEFERIMENTO DELL’UE AL CONSIGLIO DI…

REMARKS BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL UPON ARRIVAL AT THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS…

L’IRAN HA INFORMATO IN ANTICIPO L’IRAQ DEGLI ATTACCHI MISSILISTICI

AFRICAN TECH FIRMS INVITED TO JOIN UK-LED GROWTH PROJECT

IL PAPA: LA MEMORIA DELL’OLOCAUSTO PER NON ANNIENTARE IL FUTURO

AMORPHOUS NICKEL SULFIDES NANOPARTICLES ANCHORED ON THE N-DOPED GRAPHENE NANOTUBES WITH SUPERIOR PROPERTIES FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE SUPERCAPACITOR AND EFFICIENT OXYGEN EVOLUTION

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Rational design of a novel material system with superior properties of the energy storage and conversion is a significant work. In this paper, amorphous nickel sulfides nanoparticles anchored on N-doped graphene nanotubes (N-GNTs@NSNs) were firstly synthesized by a facile electrochemical-deposition method, which can serve as free-standing robust supercapacitor electrode materials and electrocatalyst. Stemming from the disordered structure of amorphous active materials and synergy of novel N-GNTs framework materials, the as-prepared N-GNTs@NSNs electrode unveils the prominent capacitive behaviors, including a large specific capacity of 240 mAh g-1 (2160 F g-1), decent rate capability, and outstanding cycle stability (95.8% of capacity retention after 12000 cycles). An asymmetric supercapacitor with N-GNTs@NSNs as positive electrode and active carbon (AC) as negative electrode is further assembled, which shows a maximum energy density of 49.5 Wh kg-1 at a power density of 800W kg-1 and robust stability (96.6% capacity retention after 12000 cycles). Moreover, the electrode also possesses high activities in oxygen evolution reaction (OER), namely it can attain a current density of 10 mA cm-2 at an overpotential of 284mV in 1M KOH. This finding not only blazes a new trail for significantly enhancing electrochemical performances of supercapacitor electrode materials and electrocatalyst, but also lays the solid foundation for their further industrialized applications in energy storage and conversion systems.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/icoDb6DjyJU/C9NR09654J

