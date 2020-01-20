(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020
Rational design of a novel material system with superior properties of the energy storage and conversion is a significant work. In this paper, amorphous nickel sulfides nanoparticles anchored on N-doped graphene nanotubes (N-GNTs@NSNs) were firstly synthesized by a facile electrochemical-deposition method, which can serve as free-standing robust supercapacitor electrode materials and electrocatalyst. Stemming from the disordered structure of amorphous active materials and synergy of novel N-GNTs framework materials, the as-prepared N-GNTs@NSNs electrode unveils the prominent capacitive behaviors, including a large specific capacity of 240 mAh g-1 (2160 F g-1), decent rate capability, and outstanding cycle stability (95.8% of capacity retention after 12000 cycles). An asymmetric supercapacitor with N-GNTs@NSNs as positive electrode and active carbon (AC) as negative electrode is further assembled, which shows a maximum energy density of 49.5 Wh kg-1 at a power density of 800W kg-1 and robust stability (96.6% capacity retention after 12000 cycles). Moreover, the electrode also possesses high activities in oxygen evolution reaction (OER), namely it can attain a current density of 10 mA cm-2 at an overpotential of 284mV in 1M KOH. This finding not only blazes a new trail for significantly enhancing electrochemical performances of supercapacitor electrode materials and electrocatalyst, but also lays the solid foundation for their further industrialized applications in energy storage and conversion systems.
