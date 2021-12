(AGENPARL) – gio 16 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Worlds Revealed: Geography & Maps at the Library of Congress Blog from the Library of Congress.

12/16/2021 09:49 AM EST

This is a guest post by M. Amelia Raines, Reference Librarian in the Geography and Map Division. Growing up in Michigan, I was a lake enthusiast from a young age, and extremely proud that my home state was surrounded by North America’s most important inland bodies of water. These are, of course, the Great Lakes, […]

🔊 Listen to this