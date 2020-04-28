martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
Agenparl

AMIR EHSAEI NAMED SPECIAL AGENT IN CHARGE OF THE COUNTERTERRORISM DIVISION OF THE LOS ANGELES FIELD OFFICE

(AGENPARL) – mar 28 aprile 2020 April 28, 2020 – Amir Ehsaei Named Special Agent in Charge of the Counterterrorism Division of the Los Angeles Field Office;
Director Christopher Wray has named Amir Ehsaei as the special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism Division of the Los Angeles Field Office.
Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/amir-ehsaei-named-special-agent-in-charge-of-the-counterterrorism-division-of-the-los-angeles-field-office
