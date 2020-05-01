venerdì, Maggio 1, 2020
AMINO-FUNCTIONALIZED MOF DERIVED POROUS FE3O4/N-DOPED C ENCAPSULATED WITHIN GRAPHENE NETWORK BY SELF-ASSEMBLING FOR ENHANCED LI-ION STORAGE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 01 maggio 2020

Sustainable Energy Fuels, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SE00112K, Paper
Weijuan Wang, Daming Chen, Hui Xu, Genxi Yu, Shangqi Sun, Wei Zhang, Jian Chen
Fe3O4 is regarded as one of the most promising anode materials for next generation lithium ion batteries. The main issues of the Fe3O4 anodes are the severe pulverization and instability…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/SE/D0SE00112K

AMINO-FUNCTIONALIZED MOF DERIVED POROUS FE3O4/N-DOPED C ENCAPSULATED WITHIN GRAPHENE NETWORK BY SELF-ASSEMBLING FOR ENHANCED LI-ION STORAGE

