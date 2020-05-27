AMINO-FUNCTIONAL POLYETHERS: VERSATILE, STIMULI-RESPONSIVE POLYMERS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 27 maggio 2020
Due to the increasing demand for “smart” materials and systems e.g. for actuators, microvalves, but also for drug delivery, electrooptical devices and many other applications, multi-stimuli responsive materials such as amino-functional polymers are attracting increasing attention in recent years. The hydrophilic character and excellent biocompatibility of the polyether backbone, in combination with multi-stimuli responsive amine moieties, offers intriguing opportunities for a wide range of applications, such as bioconjugation, stimuli-responsive drug delivery and surface modification. Furthermore, the controlled introduction of amino-functionalities at the polyether backbone via copolymerization of ethylene oxide (EO) or propylene oxide (PO), capitalizing on different synthetic strategies, such as the anionic ring-opening polymerization (AROP), the monomer-activated ring-opening polymerization (MAROP), various post-modification strategies, or end-functionalization reactions of polyethers enables fine-tuning of the material properties. This review offers an overview of recently established strategies for the synthesis of amino-functional polyethers and their emerging applications.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PY/~3/jIsyBQxU4F0/D0PY00466A