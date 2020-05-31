domenica, Maggio 31, 2020
AMINO ACID FUNCTIONALIZED LIGNIN POLYAMPHOLYTE AS NATURAL BROAD-SPECTRUM ANTIMICROBIAL AGENT FOR HIGH-EFFICIENT PERSONAL PROTECTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), dom 31 maggio 2020

Airborne pollutants including particulate matter (PM) and microorganism threaten public health. Fibrous filters in personal protection equipment have good PM removal capability but poor biocidal effect. Herein, a series of highly biocompatible amino acid grafted enzymatically hydrolysis lignin (EHL-AA-x) with both cationic/anionic groups were synthesized by nucleophilic substitution. The structures of EHL-AA-x were characterized by NMR, FT-IR, GPC, DLS, potentiometric titration, surface charge and elemental analysis. In vitro biological assays showed that the inhibition efficiency of EHL-AA-x against Gram-negative bacteria increased from 10 to 57% when the grafting amount of amino acids varied from 0 to 0.62 mmol g-1 at the concentration of 10 mg mL-1, while that against Gram-positive bacteria reached 99%. It is not only 4 times higher than birch wood hydrotropic lignin, but also comparable to that of lignin/nano silver composites. The morphological changes observed by SEM indicated that EHL-AA-x damaged the cell membrane of bacteria, suggesting a membrane disruption mechanism. QCM-D and AFM analysis showed that the increase of electrostatic and hydrophobic interactions between EHL-AA-x and bacteria is the key factor for the improvement of the antimicrobial activity. Subsequently, a mask fabricated from the optimal EHL-AA-x coated non-woven fabrics could inhibit > 95% bacteria in 30 min, while a number of living bacteria were detected on the inner layer of the control commercial mask. In addition, the mask with EHL-AA-x could prevent the adhesion of bacteria by the formation of anionic and cationic hydration layers. This strategy could design ideal lignin based antimicrobial materials with good bacteriostatic activity and anti-bio-adhesive property, and apply in personal protection equipment.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/ijHe7mcaMR8/D0GC01505A

AMINO ACID FUNCTIONALIZED LIGNIN POLYAMPHOLYTE AS NATURAL BROAD-SPECTRUM ANTIMICROBIAL AGENT FOR HIGH-EFFICIENT PERSONAL PROTECTION

