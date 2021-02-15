AMINE-FUNCTIONALIZED MULTI-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES (EDA-MWCNTS) FOR ELECTROCHEMICAL WATER SPLITTING REACTIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05479H, Paper

Shankar S. Narwade, Shivsharan M. Mali, Bhaskar R. Sathe

A study on the in situ decoration of ethylenediamine (EDA) on acid functionalized multi-walled carbon nanotubes (O-MWCNTs) for overall water splitting reactions at all pH as an efficient and inexpensive metal-free multifunctional electrocatalyst.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/piy5JkRxuj4/D0NJ05479H