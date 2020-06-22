AMI GOES HOME – END OF FRIENDSHIP?

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 22 giugno 2020
In response to questions about President Trump’s threat of U.S. troop educations in Germany? Senior Fellow Jack Janes describes the competing voices on this issue in Washington, the complications of implementing it and the influence of election campaigns throughout the debate.
