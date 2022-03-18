(AGENPARL) – ven 18 marzo 2022 National Service Agency, partner programs and government officials recognize the millions of Americans who have served with AmeriCorps. []

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMarch 18, 2022

AmeriCorps Press Office

pressoffice[@]cns.gov

National service agency, partner programs and government officials recognize the millions of Americans who have served with AmeriCorps

“AmeriCorps Week is about more than seven days of celebrations. AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers address urgent issues like COVID-19 response, hunger and inequity and more year-round,” said Smith. “I am grateful for the outpouring of support from our partners at the city, state and national levels. It goes to show the invaluable impact of national service. Together, we are AmeriCorps”

