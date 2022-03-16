(AGENPARL) – mer 16 marzo 2022 During AmeriCorps Week, new AmeriCorps NCCC teams mobilized to respond to local needs. []
[AmeriCorps]
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMarch 16, 2022
AmeriCorps Press Office
pressoffice[@]cns.gov
During AmeriCorps Week, new AmeriCorps NCCC teams mobilized to respond to local needs
Teams are now serving with:
– Camp Lee, Anniston, Ala.
– Ouachita and Ozark National Forest, Royal, Ari.
– Washington Parks and People, District of Columbia
– Pasco County Parks and Recreation, Land O’ Lakes, Fla.
– Living Lands and Waters, East Moline, Ill.
– YMCA of Metro Chicago – YMCA Camp Duncan, Ingleside, Ill.
– YMCA Camp Carson, Ingleside, Ill.
– City of Richmond Parks and Recreation Department, Richmond, Ind.
– Baptist Health Louisville, Louisville, Ky.
– Kentucky State Parks, Olive Hill, Ky.
– Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Owensboro, Kent.
– Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Lafayette, La.
– New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, New Orleans, La.
– SBP New Orleans, New Orleans, La.
– Rebuilding Together New Orleans, New Orleans, La.
– Girls Scouts of Central Maryland, Pasadena, Md.
– United Way of Genesee County, Flint, Mich.
– YMCA Camp Ohiyesa, Holly, Mich.
– Ecolibrium3, Duluth, Minn.
– City of Brandon, Brandon, Miss.
– Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation, Crystal Springs, Miss.
– Camp Wesley Pines, Hazlehurst, Miss.
– Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Holly Springs, Miss.
– Keep Jackson Beautiful, Jackson, Miss.
– The Jackson Zoo, Jackson, Miss.
– Drive to Thrive Mentoring Program, Vicksburg, Miss.
– Rutherford Housing Partnership, Rutherford, N.C.
– Planting Fields, Oyster Bay, N.Y.
– Methodist Theological School in Ohio, Delaware, Ohio
– Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, Maumee, Ohio
– York County Food Bank, York, Pa.
– Caras of the Americas, Cantano, Puerto Rico
– Kings Mountain State Park, Blacksburg, S.C.
– Congaree National Park, Hopkins, S.C.
– Angelina Sabine National Forest, Zavalla, Texas
– George Washington and Jefferson National Forest: North Zone Ranger District, Harrisonburg, Va.
– Shenandoah National Park, Luray, Va.
– Pulaski County Emergency Management, Pulaski, Va.
– Manassas National Battlefield, Manassas, Va.
– Beans and Rice, Inc., Pulaski, Va.
– City of Richmond Parks and Recreation, Richmond, Va.
– Common Ground Center, Starksboro, Vt.
– Tygart Valley United Way, Fairmont, W. Va.
– Friends of Blackwater, Thomas, W. Va.
– Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Mullens, W. Va.
– Roane County Commission, Gandeeville, W. Va.
– Elk River Trail Foundation, Elkview, W. Va.
– Camp Helen Brachman, Almond, Wis.
– Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, Almond, Wis.
AmeriCorps Deploys 49 Teams Across Nation
(AGENPARL) – mer 16 marzo 2022 During AmeriCorps Week, new AmeriCorps NCCC teams mobilized to respond to local needs. []