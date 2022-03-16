(AGENPARL) – mer 16 marzo 2022 During AmeriCorps Week, new AmeriCorps NCCC teams mobilized to respond to local needs. []

During AmeriCorps Week, new AmeriCorps NCCC teams mobilized to respond to local needs

Teams are now serving with:

– Camp Lee, Anniston, Ala.

– Ouachita and Ozark National Forest, Royal, Ari.

– Washington Parks and People, District of Columbia

– Pasco County Parks and Recreation, Land O’ Lakes, Fla.

– Living Lands and Waters, East Moline, Ill.

– YMCA of Metro Chicago – YMCA Camp Duncan, Ingleside, Ill.

– YMCA Camp Carson, Ingleside, Ill.

– City of Richmond Parks and Recreation Department, Richmond, Ind.

– Baptist Health Louisville, Louisville, Ky.

– Kentucky State Parks, Olive Hill, Ky.

– Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Owensboro, Kent.

– Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Lafayette, La.

– New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, New Orleans, La.

– SBP New Orleans, New Orleans, La.

– Rebuilding Together New Orleans, New Orleans, La.

– Girls Scouts of Central Maryland, Pasadena, Md.

– United Way of Genesee County, Flint, Mich.

– YMCA Camp Ohiyesa, Holly, Mich.

– Ecolibrium3, Duluth, Minn.

– City of Brandon, Brandon, Miss.

– Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation, Crystal Springs, Miss.

– Camp Wesley Pines, Hazlehurst, Miss.

– Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Holly Springs, Miss.

– Keep Jackson Beautiful, Jackson, Miss.

– The Jackson Zoo, Jackson, Miss.

– Drive to Thrive Mentoring Program, Vicksburg, Miss.

– Rutherford Housing Partnership, Rutherford, N.C.

– Planting Fields, Oyster Bay, N.Y.

– Methodist Theological School in Ohio, Delaware, Ohio

– Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, Maumee, Ohio

– York County Food Bank, York, Pa.

– Caras of the Americas, Cantano, Puerto Rico

– Kings Mountain State Park, Blacksburg, S.C.

– Congaree National Park, Hopkins, S.C.

– Angelina Sabine National Forest, Zavalla, Texas

– George Washington and Jefferson National Forest: North Zone Ranger District, Harrisonburg, Va.

– Shenandoah National Park, Luray, Va.

– Pulaski County Emergency Management, Pulaski, Va.

– Manassas National Battlefield, Manassas, Va.

– Beans and Rice, Inc., Pulaski, Va.

– City of Richmond Parks and Recreation, Richmond, Va.

– Common Ground Center, Starksboro, Vt.

– Tygart Valley United Way, Fairmont, W. Va.

– Friends of Blackwater, Thomas, W. Va.

– Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Mullens, W. Va.

– Roane County Commission, Gandeeville, W. Va.

– Elk River Trail Foundation, Elkview, W. Va.

– Camp Helen Brachman, Almond, Wis.

– Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, Almond, Wis.