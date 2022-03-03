(AGENPARL) – gio 03 marzo 2022 Smith visits AmeriCorps’ environment, education, workforce development and public health programs; meets with local officials and swears-in []

[AmeriCorps]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMarch 3, 2022

AmeriCorps Press Office

pressoffice[@]cns.gov

Smith visits AmeriCorps’ environment, education, workforce development and public health programs; meets with local officials and swears-in new AmeriCorps members

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO, visited Philadelphia and Wilmington, Del., last week to see national service programs in action, meet with local officials and hear from AmeriCorps members and alumni.

Later that day, Smith hosted a roundtable with AmeriCorps members serving with the Community Resource Corps and Serve Philadelphia VISTA Corps, both programs hosted through the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteer Service. Smith was joined by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny to hear about the work the members are doing to reduce poverty and support Philadelphia residents.

On Friday, Feb. 25, Smith joined Delaware Senator Chris Coons at the Wilmington Public Library to meet AmeriCorps members serving throughout the state with programs such as National Health Corps, Public Allies, Reading Assist and Teach for America. While there, Smith led his first AmeriCorps swearing-in ceremony as CEO. During his address, Smith shared his vision for AmeriCorps saying to new members, “You have the opportunity to shape the future, and [AmeriCorps] is going to have your back. And we are going to make sure, as President Biden has said, that we build back better and stronger than we ever were before.”

The CEO and Senator then visited an AmeriCorps team of NCCC members serving with Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County. They, along with Kevin Smith, CEO of Habitat for Humanity New Castle County, were the first guests of a new homeowner in the Amala Way Development, one of the many developments served by Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County over the last 30 years.

—————————————————————

—————————————————————

[AmeriCorps]

—————————————————————