March 28, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden-Harris Administration today submitted to Congress the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2023. The President’s Budget expands on the historic progress the country has made over the last year to provide opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement.

“Each year, AmeriCorps engages Americans of all ages and backgrounds in sustained, results-driven service across the country,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith. “Our agency priorities reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities and the President’s Budget increases funding for our agency by more than 16 percent over the 2022 enacted level. This increase will help us meet a wide range of community needs in education, health, economic opportunity, disaster services, environmental stewardship, and supporting veterans and military families.”

The Budget makes investments in the American people that will help lay a stronger foundation for shared growth and prosperity for generations to come. At AmeriCorps, the President’s FY 2023 Budget request of $1.34 billion would:

– Support more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers and its state and local partners in meeting important issues of our time – addressing public health needs, responding to disasters and building climate resiliency, and expanding education and economic opportunity.

– Support targeted investments in communities where the need is greatest and enhances efforts to recruit the next generation of service leaders who reflect the communities they serve.

– Improve the experience of AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers by strengthening pathways to education and employment, removing barriers to service, and continuing to make service a viable opportunity open to Americans of all backgrounds.

– Make investments to modernize technology infrastructure, simplify the application and administrative procedures, and make other improvements in operations and core business practices.

– Increase funding to support staff growth; strengthen workforce diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility; build our evidence and evaluation capabilities; and invest in leadership development.

