(AGENPARL) – lun 14 marzo 2022 The University of Alabama at Birmingham awarded an American Rescue Plan grant to serve food insecure populations []

[AmeriCorps]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMarch 14, 2022

AmeriCorps Press Office

pressoffice[@]cns.gov

The University of Alabama at Birmingham awarded an American Rescue Plan grant to serve food insecure populations

At an AmeriCorps Week event on Monday, March 14, Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO joined Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin to celebrate AmeriCorps members in Alabama and announce the grant award.

“At the onset of the pandemic, hunger soared to the highest rates in modern history when schools were shuttered and older American meal programs put on hiatus,” said Smith. “The work of our food security initiative and The University of Alabama at Birmingham will turn back this tide and bring much-needed support to older adults and families.”

“This grant will be transformative as we continue the work to support individuals in need in the city of Birmingham,” said Mayor Woodfin. “Our partnership with AmeriCorps has been beneficial for our workforce and now with this impactful initiative. They continue to live up to their mission of service, which is in lockstep with our work and mission of always putting people first.”

“[UAB] has worked with AmeriCorps since 2014 to address social issues including: food security, environmental sustainability, educational equity, refugee resettlement, workforce development, rural health and wellness, racial reconciliation and opioid prevention and education,” said Amy Hutson Chatham, Ph.D., director, UAB-AmeriCorps VISTA Statewide Program School of Public Health. “We value our relationships with 28 community-serving agencies in the Birmingham metro area and the Black Belt region of the state. These agencies place members in communities to make Alabama a more equitable and health state.”

—————————————————————

[Food Security Initiative]

—————————————————————

[AmeriCorps]

—————————————————————