Organizations receive federal grants to assist local communities with COVID-19 response, economic opportunity and environmental conservation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEJune 7, 2022

AmeriCorps Press Office

Organizations receive federal grants to assist local communities with COVID-19 response, economic opportunity and environmental conservation, among other pressing needs

“At our core, AmeriCorps is committed to ensuring federal investments support the needs of our local communities,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith. “This new investment, one of the largest ever, will further strengthen our partnerships with state and local governments to meet the most pressing needs of communities nationwide.”

“These grants, made up of AmeriCorps and American Rescue Plan funding, empower a growing network of local, state and national organizations committed to using national service to address critical community needs,” said Sonali Nijhawan, director of AmeriCorps State and National programs. “Together, we will engage AmeriCorps members who will add vital capacity to communities. I’m proud to continue integrating our agency’s funding with programs that use evidence-based interventions to support local communities in addressing their most pressing needs.”

The AmeriCorps member positions funded by these grants will prepare students for college, revitalize cities, connect veterans to jobs, fight the opioid epidemic, rebuild communities following disasters, preserve public lands, strengthen education, foster economic opportunity, and more. They will join the more than 1.2 million AmeriCorps members who have served since the program’s inception in 1994 and earned more than $4.2 billion in education awards.

