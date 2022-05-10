(AGENPARL) – mar 10 maggio 2022 46 AmeriCorps Seniors grantees receive American Rescue Plan funds to expand COVID-19 relief in 27 states []

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMay 10, 2022

46 AmeriCorps Seniors grantees receive American Rescue Plan funds to expand COVID-19 relief in 27 states

“AmeriCorps Seniors leverages older Americans’ time, skills and experience who answer the call to service,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith. “Volunteers stay active in their communities, and, alongside our grantees, they can impact our nation’s most pressing challenges. These grants will further the efforts of dozens of evidence-based programs across the country while engaging even more older adults in service.”

“The third and final round of American Rescue Plan grants speaks to the positive impact AmeriCorps Seniors and older adults can have on communities while addressing COVID-19 response,” said Atalaya Sergi, AmeriCorps Seniors director. “These new AmeriCorps Seniors grantees gave us a great opportunity to expand the agency’s reach. Over the next year, these organizations and our volunteers will help their communities continue to recover and thrive.”

The 46 grant recipients in the AmeriCorps Seniors Senior Demonstration programs will use this federal funding to continue COVID-19 vaccination efforts and address learning loss in children. They will expand to address workforce development, public health, and serving veterans and military families across 27 states and Guam.

In addition to these new ARP grants, AmeriCorps Seniors also has awarded more than $1 million in grants for new AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion programs.

AmeriCorps continues to invest in the nation’s COVID-19 recovery. With existing programs in more than 40,000 locations across the country, AmeriCorps is uniquely positioned to bolster community response efforts. For the past two years, thousands of AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers across all 50 states and US territories have continued their service, quickly adapting to meet the changing needs caused by the pandemic and have provided vital support, community response and recovery efforts, providing support to more than 12 million Americans, including 2.5 million people at vaccination sites.

AmeriCorps’ American Rescue Plan funds will continue to be invested in programs and current and new nonprofit, faith-based, and community organizations looking to use national service to meet local challenges through 2024.

