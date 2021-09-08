(AGENPARL) – mer 08 settembre 2021 AmeriCorps announces new funding opportunity to invest in COVID-19 recovery and create a pipeline of public health leaders []

AmeriCorps announces new funding opportunity to invest in COVID-19 recovery and create a pipeline of public health leaders

“In partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health AmeriCorps will help vulnerable communities recover from COVID-19 and address broader public health needs, especially those exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Mal Coles, acting CEO at AmeriCorps. “This is an exciting new partnership that builds upon the expertise, best practices, and lessons learned from both existing AmeriCorps and CDC programs to support communities and also provide much-needed surge capacity for state and local public health agencies that continue to bear the burden of caring for a nation in crisis.”

“The experience and networks AmeriCorps brings to this partnership provide a valuable opportunity to engage communities around the United States, including many people who may have never considered a deeply fulfilling career in public health,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. “This program is a critical component of CDC’s effort to develop a strong, diverse workforce to face the public health challenges of the future.”

