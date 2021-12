(AGENPARL) – gio 09 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to NLS Music Notes Blog from the Library of Congress.

12/09/2021 12:06 PM EST

Groove – Where does the term come from, and what does it mean in music? In this blog we will talk about grooves and suggest a few materials available for check-out at NLS and other related information resources available at the Library.

🔊 Listen to this