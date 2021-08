(AGENPARL) – gio 12 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to NLS Music Notes Blog from the Library of Congress.

08/12/2021 05:07 PM EDT

Explore all the new Johnny Cash braille music scores in our collection and learn about how the NLS Music Section acquired them from Canada’s Centre for Equitable Library Access (CELA), thanks to the Marrakesh Treaty!

🔊 Listen to this