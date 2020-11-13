venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 12 NOVEMBRE 2020 – 275ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

USA, IL PROCURATORE DEL MICHIGAN SOLLECITA IL GIUDICE AD ORDINARE UNA REVISIONE…

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS R. CLARKE COOPER TRAVELS TO…

ANNUAL GREENING DIPLOMACY INITIATIVE AWARD WINNERS

DISQUALIFICATION OF PAN-DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS IN HONG KONG

ON THE PASSING OF HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS, PRINCE KHALIFA BIN SALMAN AL…

ANNUAL GREENING DIPLOMACY INITIATIVE AWARD WINNERS

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS R. CLARKE COOPER TRAVELS TO…

COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO TRA PAPA FRANCESCO E JOE BIDEN

DISQUALIFICATION OF PAN-DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS IN HONG KONG

Agenparl

AMERICAN AIRLINES TO OFFER APP DETAILING PANDEMIC-RELATED TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 13 novembre 2020

(Reuters) – American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday it would offer its customers a mobile app from Nov. 18 to show COVID-19 testing and documentation requirements for their destination.

The app, VeriFLY, by software firm Daon, allows real-time verification of COVID-19 related credentials, such as diagnostic lab test results, and aims to streamline the check-in and verification process at the airport.

“Piloting this new solution is a direct response to our customers’ increasing desire to explore more international travel opportunities,” President Robert Isom said in a statement.

After verifying that the traveler’s data matches the country’s requirements, the app displays either a pass or a fail message.

The app will launch for flights from American’s hub in Miami to Jamaica.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Image Credit: Reuters

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/american-airlines-offer-app-detailing-pandemic-related-travel-requirements/10659

Post collegati

U.S. GOVERNMENT APPEALS ORDER BLOCKING TIKTOK BAN FROM TAKING EFFECT

Redazione

AMERICAN AIRLINES TO OFFER APP DETAILING PANDEMIC-RELATED TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS

Redazione

U.S. SENATOR URGES FTC TO INTERVIEW FACEBOOK EX-OFFICIALS

Redazione

ZUCKERBERG DEFENDS NOT SUSPENDING EX-TRUMP AIDE BANNON FROM FACEBOOK -RECORDING

Redazione

FIRED AMAZON WORKER FILES DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT OVER PANDEMIC CONDITIONS

Redazione

ANGLERS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN 1ST SIMPSON UNIVERSITY FUNDRAISING BASS TOURNAMENT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More