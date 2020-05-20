mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
AMENDMENT TO THE ACT ON AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL FEES

(AGENPARL) – FINLAND, mer 20 maggio 2020

The Government proposes a temporary amendment to the Act on Air Traffic Control Fees.

According to the proposed amendment, instalments for the July and October payment periods in 2020 would be postponed by six months.

This would ease the financial operating environment of airport companies and facilitate the continuity of operations in the state of emergency due to the coronavirus situation.

The air traffic control fee is a statutory cost for airport companies based on official expenses in aviation. The fee is charged from airport companies according to the number of passengers departing from the airport.

What are the next steps?

A referral debate on the government proposal now submitted to Parliament will be conducted in a Parliament plenary session. Information on the date of the session will be available on the Parliament website (plenary session agendas).

After the preliminary debate, the proposal will be taken to a Parliamentary Committee. After the Committee submits a report, the process will continue in a plenary session.

The proposal is related to the fourth supplementary budget proposal for 2020.

The Act is scheduled to enter into force on 1 July 2020 and it would remain in force until 30 June 2021.

Inquiries:

Juha Tervonen, Senior Specialist, tel. +358 295 34 2070

Emmi Nykänen, Senior Officer, tel. +358 295 34 2397

Fonte/Source: https://valtioneuvosto.fi/en/article/-/asset_publisher/muutos-lentoliikenteen-valvontamaksuja-koskevaan-lakiin

