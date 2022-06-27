Amending deeds that effect dispositions of registered land (PG68)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON lun 27 giugno 2022
Published 6 July 2009
Last updated 27 June 2022
27 June 2022
Section 4.5 has been amended to refer to declarations made under the Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Act 2022 which comes into force on 30 June 2022. Sections 4.5.2 have been changed and 4.5.3 added which set out the requirements for entering a deed of variation in the register either by way of alteration or as an agreed or unilateral notice. Section 4.5.4 has been added and explains that where a deed of variation creates or varies other proprietary interests, in addition to an application relating to the variation of the lease in general the benefiting party should consider what other application may be required to protect it and includes some examples.
28 March 2022
Section 1 has been amended as a result of the introduction of new practice guide 82: electronic signatures accepted by HM Land Registry.
8 June 2020
Section 4.3.4 has been amended to cover where the variation or modification relates to matters in the transfer other than the extent transferred, or easements, or restrictive covenants.
19 November 2018
Sections 4.3.1, 4.5.1 and 4.6.3 have been amended to reflect that when the deed doesn’t specifically set out which parts of the original deed are being varied, you should send an explanation with your application so the correct action is taken in the register.
6 April 2018
Section 3.3 has been updated to reflect our current practice relating to the use of copy documents for an application for first registration. Amendments have also been made to a number of sections to reflect the fact that in many situations, a certified copy of a deed may have been lodged with HM Land Registry for registration rather than an original deed.
24 June 2015
Link to the advice we offer added.
6 July 2009
Added translation
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/amending-deeds-that-effect-dispositions-of-registered-land