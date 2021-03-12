venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
AMBASSADORS TO CAIRO AND KABUL AND SIDE ACCREDITATION TO BOTSWANA

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 12 marzo 2021

12.3.2021

Ambassadors to Cairo and Kabul and side accreditation to Botswana

At the presidential session on Friday 12 March, the President of the Republic appointed new Ambassadors and decided on a side accreditation.

Pekka Kosonen

The President of the Republic appointed Counsellor for Foreign Affairs Pekka Kosonen to serve as Head of Mission at Finland’s Embassy in Cairo, starting on 1 September 2021. Kosonen will move to Cairo from Kabul, where he has worked as Head of Mission in 2017–2021. Earlier, he deputised for the Head of the Foreign Ministry’s Legal Service and served as team leader responsible for sanctions in 2015–2019. In the Diplomatic Service, he has also held posts in Paris, Brussels and Luxembourg. He holds a Master of Laws degree.

 

 

 

Heli Kanerva

The President of the Republic appointed Counsellor for Foreign Affairs Heli Kanerva to serve as Head of Mission at Finland’s Embassy in Kabul, starting on 1 September 2021. Most recently, Kanerva has served in the Foreign Ministry’s special assignments. In the Diplomatic Service, she has also held posts in the Permanent Mission of Finland to the UN in New York and at Finland’s Embassy in Tallinn. She holds a Master’s degree in Social Sciences.

The President of the Republic also made a decision on the side accreditation of Head of Mission at Finland’s Embassy in Pretoria, Ambassador Anne Lammila, to Botswana.

Inquiries: Kirsti Pohjankukka, Director General for Human Resources, tel. +358 295 350 038
 

 

Fonte/Source: https://um.fi/news/-/asset_publisher/GRSnUwaHDPv5/content/suurl-c3-a4hettil-c3-a4-c3-a4t-kairoon-ja-kabuliin-sek-c3-a4-sivuakkreditointi/35732?_com_liferay_asset_publisher_web_portlet_AssetPublisherPortlet_INSTANCE_GRSnUwaHDPv5_assetEntryId=38514223

