(AGENPARL) – MINSK (BELARUS), lun 31 maggio 2021 On May 31, 2021, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Sergei Terentiev met with Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt for European Affairs Badr Abdel Aty.

