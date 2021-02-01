lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.RAVKOV PRESENTED COPIES OF HIS CREDENTIALS TO THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF AZERBAIJAN

(AGENPARL) – MINSK (BELARUS), lun 01 febbraio 2021

01 February 2021

On January 29, 2021 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Andrei Ravkov, presented copies of his Credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov.

Photos: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

During the conversation the sides discussed topical issues of Belarusian-Azerbaijani cooperation, interaction of the two countries at international platforms.

The interlocutors were pleased to note the strategic nature of bilateral relations, spoke in favor of continuing the search for new and expanding ongoing projects, intensifying contacts after removing pandemic restrictions.

Fonte/Source: http://mfa.gov.by/en/press/news_mfa/d46eb13ac3f2a12e.html

