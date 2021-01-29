sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
Breaking News

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KONYUK MEETS THE HEAD OF POLICE OF ARMENIA

IL PAPA ALLA ROTA ROMANA: CURATE SEMPRE ANCHE IL “BENE DELLA FAMIGLIA”

FOREIGN MINISTERS OF LITHUANIA, POLAND, AND UKRAINE AGREED TO STRENGTHEN COOPERATION IN…

IMMIGRAZIONE. OPERATORI QUALIFICATI AL SERVIZIO DEI DIRITTI DEI PIù DEBOLI

ROTTA BALCANICA, CARITAS: TROPPI RISCHI PER I MIGRANTI MINORI NON ACCOMPAGNATI

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH COLOMBIAN FOREIGN MINISTER BLUM

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH COLOMBIAN FOREIGN MINISTER BLUM

70 ANNI FA LA PRIMA EDIZIONE DEL FESTIVAL DI SANREMO

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SWEDEN’S MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS LINDE 

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SWEDEN’S MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS LINDE 

Agenparl

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KONYUK MEETS THE HEAD OF POLICE OF ARMENIA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MINSK (BELARUS), ven 29 gennaio 2021

29 January 2021

On January 29, 2021, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Armenia, Aleksandr Konyuk, met with the Head of Police of Armenia, Vahe Ghazaryan.

Photo: Press Service of the Police of Armenia

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of mutual interest for Belarus and Armenia.

A.Konyuk stressed the importance of interaction between the law enforcement agencies of our countries in bilateral format and within international organizations.

print version

Fonte/Source: http://mfa.gov.by/en/press/news_mfa/e5e237344b573c46.html

Post collegati

VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): SEVOHALE (PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS SEVOCALM), SEVOFLURANE, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 21/06/2016, REVISION: 4, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KONYUK MEETS THE HEAD OF POLICE OF ARMENIA

Redazione

TWO-PHOTON EXCITED PEPTIDE NANODRUGS FOR PRECISE PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

Redazione

GUIDANCE: INSTRUCTIONS FOR COVID-19 SELF-TEST

Redazione

CHINA’S SHIPYARD ORDERBOOK AT 12-YEAR LOW

Redazione

GUIDANCE: DWP PROCUREMENT: SECURITY POLICIES AND STANDARDS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More