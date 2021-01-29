AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KONYUK MEETS THE HEAD OF POLICE OF ARMENIA

(AGENPARL) – MINSK (BELARUS), ven 29 gennaio 2021

On January 29, 2021, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Armenia, Aleksandr Konyuk, met with the Head of Police of Armenia, Vahe Ghazaryan.

Photo: Press Service of the Police of Armenia

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of mutual interest for Belarus and Armenia.

A.Konyuk stressed the importance of interaction between the law enforcement agencies of our countries in bilateral format and within international organizations.

Fonte/Source: http://mfa.gov.by/en/press/news_mfa/e5e237344b573c46.html