venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
AMAZON ORDERS 1,800 MERCEDES-BENZ ELECTRIC VANS FOR EUROPEAN DELIVERIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 28 agosto 2020 By Nick Carey and Jeffrey Dastin
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O> said on Friday it had ordered 1,800 electric vans from Mercedes-Benz for its European delivery fleet, as part of the online retailer’s plans to run a carbon neutral business by 2040.
A majority of the electric vehicles from Daimler AG’s <DAIGn.DE> car and vans division will go into service this year, the company said, adding that it had ordered 1,200 of Mercedes-Benz’s larger eSprinter models and 600 of the midsize eVitos.
The order is the largest for Mercedes-Benz’s electric vehicles to date and includes 800 vans for Germany and 500 for the United Kingdom.
It is dwarfed, however, by Amazon’s recent order for 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian Automotive LLC, a startup it has invested in.

