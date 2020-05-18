martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
Breaking News

MEASURING ECONOMIC WELFARE: WHAT AND HOW?

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MAY 17, 2020

IL PAPA AI GIOVANI: KAROL CI DICE CHE LE PROVE SI SUPERANO…

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

CORONAVIRUS, CIGNO NERO O CANARINO DELLA MINIERA DI CARBONE?

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN ZAYED: 18 MAY…

Agenparl

ALUMINUM MAY AFFECT LEAD LEVELS IN DRINKING WATER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 18 maggio 2020

IMAGE

IMAGE: After a series of experiments, research led by Professor Daniel Giammar at the McKelvey School of Engineering have found that aluminum does have a small but important effect on lead’s…
view more 

Credit: Washington University in St. Louis

It is not uncommon to find aluminum in municipal water systems. It’s part of a treatment chemical used in some water treatment processes. Recently, however, it has been discovered in lead scale, deposits that form on lead water pipes.

The aluminum presence in pipes is both unsurprising and, in the quantities researchers saw in water pipes, not a health concern, according to Daniel Giammar, the Walter E. Browne Professor of Environmental Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. But no one had looked at how it might affect the larger municipal system.

In particular, Giammar wanted to find out, “What is that aluminum doing to the behavior of the lead in the scale?” As long as the lead is bound to the scale, it doesn’t enter the water system.

Giammar and a team ran several experiments and found that, in a lab setting, aluminum does have a small but important effect on lead’s solubility under certain conditions. Their results were published in late April in Environmental Science & Technology. The paper was selected as “ACS Editor’s Choice” by the American Chemical Society, which makes it available to the public for free.

The experiments were carried out in large part by visiting PhD student Guiwei Li, who was able to complete the work during his brief stay at Washington University before returning to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

In simplified models, the researchers took a look at how phosphate, aluminum and a combination of the two, affected a strip of lead in a jar of water with a composition close to that of water found in many water systems. The aim: to better understand lead’s solubility, or the amount that would dissolve and make its way into the water when impacted by those chemicals.

In the jar in which only aluminum was added, there was no effect on the solubility of the lead strip; lead had dissolved into the water at a concentration of about 100 micrograms per liter.

In the jar in which only phosphate was added, the concentration of lead in the water decreased from about 100 micrograms per liter to less than one.

In the jar in which both aluminum and phosphate were added, the concentration of lead in the water decreased from about 100 micrograms per liter to about 10 micrograms per liter.

Ten micrograms of lead per liter of water is still below drinking water standards, Giammar said, but it’s still more lead in the water than was seen in the jar without aluminum. “This tells us what our next experiment should be,” he said. His lab will do these experiments with real lead pipes, as they have done in the past.

“This showed us things that were surprising,” he said. “Some people would have thought that aluminum wasn’t doing anything because it’s inert. But then in our work, we saw that it actually affects lead solubility.”

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/wuis-ama051820.php

Post collegati

ALUMINUM MAY AFFECT LEAD LEVELS IN DRINKING WATER

Redazione

COMPARISON OF EARLY POSTOPERATIVE PAIN AFTER FIRST VS SECOND TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY

Redazione

ENZYMES EDIT SARS-COV-2 RNA IN THE BODY, PERHAPS FUELING THE VIRUS’ EVOLUTION

Redazione

STUDY EXAMINES IMPACT OF CHICAGO RIVER REVERSAL ON REGION’S AQUATIC ENVIRONMENTS, FAUNA

Redazione

USC’S MARK HUMAYUN WINS IEEE MEDAL FOR INNOVATIONS IN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY

Redazione

TRUIST ESTABLISHES USF LIBRARIES COVID-19 RESEARCH AND INFORMATION FUND WITH $25,000 GRANT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More