Estoril, 21/05/2022

Caricasulo e Althea Racing P5 in Gara1 Caricasulo and Althea Racing P5 in Race1

Il sabato ad Estoril ha visto Althea Racing e Federico Caricasulo in crescita in tutte le sessioni. Difficili le qualifiche con due giri veloci rovinati da una scivolata e una bandiera gialla, combattuta la gara, dove Federico è riuscito a fare un’ottima partenza ed a rimanere vicino ai migliori fino alla bandiera a scacchi. Nonostante le limitazioni regolamentari, ancora pesanti, il programma di lavoro svolto da Team e Pilota ha finalmente portato i suoi frutti ed è possibile guardare alla giornata di domani con ottimismo, magari avvicinandosi al podio.

Saturday in Estoril saw Althea Racing and Federico Caricasulo growing in all sessions. Difficul the qualifying, with two fast laps ruined by a crash and a yellow flag, hard the race, where Federico managed to make an excellent start and stay close to the best until the checkered flag. Despite the still heavy regulatory limitations, the work program carried out by the Team and the Rider has finally paid off and it is possible to look to tomorrow with optimism, possibly thinking about the podium.

Oggi è stata una giornata positiva anche se in qualifica siamo stati sostanzialmente sfortunati perché avevamo il potenziale per partire secondi o terzi. Purtroppo nel mio giro veloce sono caduto e il secondo giro veloce che mi avrebbe consentito di partire quarto mi è stato cancellato causa bandiera gialla.

Nonostante tutto in gara siamo partiti bene e ci è mancato poco per lottare con i primi tre. Siamo cresciuti tanto a livello tecnico e ci manca solo un piccolo step per salire sul podio.

Today was a positive day even if we were basically unlucky in qualifying because we had the potential to start second or third. Unfortunately in my fastest lap I crashed and the second fastest lap that would have allowed me to start fourth was canceled due to a yellow flag.

Despite everything in the race we got off to a good start and we were close to fighting with the top three. We have grown a lot on a technical level and we only need a small step to get on the podium.

Sono contento della gara. Naturalmente il risultato sarebbe potuto essere migliore ma nelle prime sette-otto posizioni sono tutti molto forti e competitivi per cui diciamo che l’importante è aver colmato quel gap che ci impediva di guardare il podio da vicino.

Ci manca veramente poco e per il momento ce la possiamo giocare nel range che la moto ci consente, ossia fra il podio e i primi cinque. Oggi siamo arrivati quinti, magari domani faremo meglio.

Tutto è andato comunque secondo i nostri piani. Il balzo in avanti che ci aspettavamo, sia per la squadra che per il pilota, ci ha dato una grande iniezione di fiducia, anche per aver messo insieme in così poco tempo un pacchetto valido che ci consente di competere per il Campionato ma anche con gli altri Ducatisti.

Faccio i complimenti ai ragazzi che stanno lavorando bene e a Federico che sta interpretando al meglio questa situazione.

I’m happy with the race. Of course the result could have been better but in the first seven-eight positions they are all very strong and competitive riders so let’s say that the important thing is to have filled that gap that prevented us from looking at the podium closely.

We are missing very little and for the moment we can play in the range that the bike allows us, that is between the podium and the top five. Today we finished fifth, maybe tomorrow we will do better.

However, everything went according to our plans. The leap forward we expected, both for the team and for the driver, gave us a great boost of confidence, also for having put together in such a short time a valid package that allows us to compete for the Championship but also with the other Ducatisti.

I congratulate the guys who are working well and Federico who is interpreting this situation in the best possible way.

