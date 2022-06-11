Althea Racing World Supersport Misano Sabato/Saturday

(AGENPARL) – sab 11 giugno 2022 [View this email in your browser](https://mailchi.mp/althearacing.com/althea-racing-world-supersport-misano-sabatosaturday?e=d37a33a83d)

Misano, 11/06/2022

Un guasto rovina il sabato di Althea Racing

A breakdown ruins Althea Racing’s Saturday

Giornata amara a Misano per Althea Racing e Federico Caricasulo che, dopo una qualifica incoraggiante, archiviano una gara chiusa a 6 giri dal termine a causa di un problema tecnico. Federico, partito con i primi, ha subito riscontrato difficoltà nel tenere il passo, fino ad essere costretto ad arrendersi a pochi giri dal termine quando era comunque vicino al podio.

La squadra è al lavoro per identificare il problema al fine di concludere il week end con una prestazione all’altezza delle premesse.

Bitter day in Misano for Althea Racing and Federico Caricasulo who, after an encouraging qualifying, file a race closed with 6 laps to go due to a technical problem. Federico, who started with the leaders, immediately found it difficult to keep up, until he was forced to surrender a few laps from the end when he was still close to the podium.

The team is working to identify the problem in order to end the weekend with a performance that meets the requirements.

Per quanto riguarda la gara invece, sono deluso, non tanto per il problema tecnico che mi ha fermato a 6 giri dalla fine, quanto per il fatto che, dopo il long run di ieri, ero convinto di avere il passo per stare con i primi 3 mentre invece dopo i primi giri ero già staccato. Ho fatto tanta fatica con il pieno e con il caldo mentre gli altri non hanno avuto questo problema. L’obiettivo per domani è quello di colmare questo gap anche con la temperatura della pista che è aumentata di 15°. Adesso lavoriamo e cerchiamo di essere più forti domani.

As for the race, on the other hand, I am disappointed, not so much for the technical problem that stopped me with 6 laps from the end, but for the fact that, after yesterday’s long run, I was convinced that I had the pace to stay with the best 3, while instead after the first laps I was already detached. I struggled so much with the full tank and the heat while the others didn’t have this problem. The goal for tomorrow is to close this gap also with the track temperature which has increased by 15 °. Now let’s work and try to be stronger tomorrow.

E’ veramente un peccato buttare via una gara una gara così.

Siamo al lavoro per capire cosa sia successo esattamente ma in questo momento quello che conta è che abbiamo perso un’occasione in cui avremmo potuto fare bene. Il lavoro ci sta portando nella direzione giusta e le potenzialità, anche in qualifica, ci avevano fatto ben sperare, invece dobbiamo registrare una gara non conclusa. Speriamo di rifarci domani.

It is really a shame to throw away a race like this.

We are working to understand what exactly happened but right now what matters is that we have lost an occasion in which we could have done well. The work is leading us in the right direction and the potential, even in qualifying, had given us hope, instead we have to bring home an unfinished race. We hope to make up for it tomorrow.

🔊 Listen to this