Estoril 22/05/2022

Problema tecnico ferma la corsa per la vittoria del team Althea

Technical problem stops the race for victory of the Althea team

Althea Racing e Federico Caricasulo chiudono il week end di Estoril con l’amaro in bocca dopo aver assaggiato, nei primi giri, il frutto dell’ottimo lavoro di setup portato avanti sin dall’inizio della stagione.

Dopo una partenza dalla sesta posizione, al secondo giro Federico era già quarto superando Aegerter. Al terzo giro passava in seconda posizione dopo aver avuto la meglio su Bulega e Baldassarri con un attacco in cui mostrava un buon margine rispetto agli avversari.

Nel momento della lotta con Oncu in cui il rider Althea dimostrava di avere il controllo grazie ad un passo migliore, è sopraggiunto un problema meccanico che lo ha costretto al ritiro. L’anomalia è stata sottoposta ad ulteriori valutazioni.

Rimane uno zero in una gara che avrebbe potuto essere estremamente generosa per il pilota Althea ma che lascia comunque un feeling positivo per i progressi raggiunti.

Althea Racing and Federico Caricasulo closed the Estoril weekend with a bitter flavour after having tasted, in the first laps, the fruit of the excellent setup work carried out since the beginning of the season.

After a start from sixth position, on the second lap Federico was already fourth, overtaking Aegerter. On the third lap he moved into second position after having got the better of Bulega and Baldassarri with an attack in which he showed a good margin over his rivals.

In the moment of the fight with Oncu in which the rider Althea proved to be in control thanks to a better pace, a mechanical problem arose that forced him to retire. The anomaly was subjected to further evaluation.

There remains a zero in a race that could have been extremely generous for the Althea rider but which still leaves a positive feeling for the progress achieved.

Al di là di come è andata la gara è stata una giornata positiva perchè sul bagnato questa mattina siamo andati forte e anche in gara, grazie ad un grande step, eravamo competitivi per il podio ma anche qualcosa in più.

Purtroppo abbiamo avuto un problema meccanico e quindi i ragazzi della squadra non hanno responsabilità. Sono convinto che ci rifaremo.

Regardless of how the race went, it was a positive day because we were fast in the wet this morning but also in the race. Thanks to a great step, we were competitive for the podium but also something more.

Unfortunately we had a mechanical problem and therefore the guys on the team are not resposible. I am convinced that we will make up for it.

Gara due è durata per noi solo 5 giri e mezzo per un problema tecnico sul quale stiamo ancora indagando con Ducati.

All’apparenza sembra più un guasto meccanico che elettronico e mi dispiace perché abbiamo fatto un ottimo lavoro con riscontri positivi, sia nel warm up che in gara. Credo che avremmo potuto lottare anche per la vittoria e sarebbe stato giusto così perché dopo tre gare il nostro potenziale sta finalmente emergendo.

Sarebbe stata un’ottima occasione per portarci a casa qualche soddisfazione dopo i sacrifici fatti.

Vivo la prestazione di oggi con atteggiamento positivo, soprattutto per la capacità di Federico di capire la moto per arrivare a ridosso di quelli che fino ad ora sono stati protagonisti come Aegerter, Baldassarri, Oncu e Bulega. In questa occasione mi sento di dichiarare che possiamo aspettarci un risultato di alto livello ad ogni gara. Gli inconvenienti vanno messi in conto ma sono comunque inattesi in momenti come questo, in cui avevamo trovato la strada per ottenere un grande traguardo.

L’epilogo del week end è amaro dal punto di vista della classifica ma esaltante per quello che abbiamo visto. Abbiamo una moto veloce, seppur con qualche limitazione regolamentare, e un pilota che sta iniziando a mettere a frutto il lavoro che stiamo facendo con lui.

Race two lasted only 5 and a half laps for us due to a technical problem we are still investigating with Ducati.

Apparently it looks more like a mechanical failure than an electronic one and I’m sorry because we did a great job with a positive feedback, both in warmup and in the race. I think we could have fought for the win too and it would have been fair because after three races our potential is finally emerging.

It would have been an excellent opportunity to bring home some satisfaction after the sacrifices we have made.

I live today’s performance with a positive attitude, especially for Federico’s ability to understand the bike to get close to those who have been protagonists up to now such as Aegerter, Baldassarri, Oncu and Bulega. On this occasion I would like to declare that we can expect a high level result at every race. The drawbacks must be taken into account but they are nevertheless unexpected in moments like this, when we had found the way to achieve a great goal.

The end of the weekend is bitter from the standings point of view but exciting for what we have seen. We have a fast bike, albeit with some regulatory limitations, and a rider who is starting to take advantage of the work we are doing with him.

