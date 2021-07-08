(AGENPARL) – gio 08 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Headlines & Heroes: Newspapers, Comics & More Fine Print Blog from the Library of Congress.

Althea Gibson dominated women’s tennis in the 1950s, winning titles at all of the major tournaments. But as the first African American woman to win those events, and in some cases, the first to be allowed to play in them, the road was rough.

