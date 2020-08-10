ALTERNATIVE MONTRéAL PRIDE FESTIVAL PROGRAMMING TO CELEBRATE LGBTQ2+ COMMUNITIES

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 10 agosto 2020

MONTRÉAL, August 10, 2020

Our government is committed to supporting Canadian LGBTQ2+ communities and building a society where everyone has the same rights and equal opportunities to succeed, even during a pandemic.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced funding of $102,500 to Montréal Pride through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program.

This funding allows the 2020 Montréal Pride Festival, which runs until August 16, to offer an alternative program to celebrate LGBTQ2+ communities. The Festival’s artists and artisans offer creative and diverse performances highlighting inclusion, openness to difference and acceptance, while respecting social distancing measures.

The organization also received $25,600 through the COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/news/2020/08/alternative-montreal-pride-festival-programming-to-celebrate-lgbtq2-communities.html