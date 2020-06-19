venerdì, Giugno 19, 2020
ALTERNATIVE CARE SITES: THE FEDERAL EXPERIENCE IN NEW YORK CITY

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 19 giugno 2020 Source: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] (HHS ASPR). Published: 6/16/2020.
Throughout the spring of 2020, COVID-19 ravaged the City of New York. State and city authorities worked with the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to create an alternate care site where healthcare providers could solely treat COVID-19 patients. This nine-page report from TRACIE (Technical Resources, Assistance Center, and Information Exchange) details interviews with several members of the federal medical teams deployed to the Javits Center to learn more about their experience.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22694

