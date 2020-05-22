(AGENPARL) – SALT LAKE CITY, (UTAH), ven 22 maggio 2020

Alsco Named Title Sponsor of May 27 NASCAR Cup Series Race At Charlotte Motor Speedway

May 21, 2020,

• Alsco, The Official Uniform Provider of Race Fans, will sponsor the Alsco Uniforms 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

• Alsco has been providing uniforms to essential workers all across America not only these past few months, but for over 130 years. From chef coats to automotive tech shirts to scrubs and isolation gowns, Alsco is protecting race fans who work in all types of industries.

• This is an extension of a long-standing partnership between Alsco and motorsports that includes sponsorship of races at Kentucky Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway as well as partnerships with Richard Petty Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing and JR Motorsports among others across a variety of race series.

CONCORD, N.C. (May 21, 2020) – Alsco, The Official Uniform Provider of Race Fans, has boosted its relationship with Charlotte Motor Speedway by signing on as title sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series event on Wednesday, May 27 at the iconic speedway. The Alsco Uniforms 500 will be televised live at 8 p.m. on FS1.

Alsco also serves as title sponsor of Monday’s Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the famed Charlotte Motor Speedway, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.

“Alsco is playing a vital role by supplying hygienically clean uniforms to essential workers everywhere, and we’re honored to have Alsco Uniforms as the name on our NASCAR Cup Series event on May 27,” said Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s executive vice president and general manager. “Alsco’s dedication to providing uniforms and personal protective equipment (PPE) to all facets of the healthcare, automotive and food service industries is a testament to the vital role the company plays in everyday life. We’re proud of our relationship with Alsco and look forward to sharing a memorable night on May 27 at America’s Home for Racing.”

A fourth-generation, family-run business that introduced linen and uniform rental services to the world in 1889, Alsco is now the worldwide leader in the rental of table linen, uniforms and facility service products.

“We’re grateful for the steps Charlotte Motor Speedway has taken to follow the North Carolina health guidelines to ensure the safety of the drivers, crew members and fans remains at the forefront,” said Ben Fox, director of sales and marketing at Alsco. “We’re glad to provide a lot of the products, like uniforms, face masks, hand soap and sanitizer, so these races can continue and bring enjoyment to living rooms around the country right now.”

Additionally, Alsco provides these same products to other racing partners like Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Sonic Automotive.

ABOUT ALSCO:

Alsco is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated business, founded in 1889, that was recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the linen and uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides linen and work wear rental services to customers that include restaurants, healthcare, automotive industry and industrial facilities. With over 180 locations and more than 20,000 employees, Alsco provides world-class service to over 355,000 customers in 14 countries. Learn more at www.alsco.com.

Fonte/Source: https://alsco.com/2020/05/21/alsco-named-title-sponsor-of-may-27-nascar-cup-series-race-at-charlotte-motor-speedway/