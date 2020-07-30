(AGENPARL) – SALT LAKE CITY, (UTAH), gio 30 luglio 2020

Alsco donates to HopeWest’s Camp Good Grief for kids

July 29, 2020,

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — July 28, 2020 — Alsco Inc., a linen and uniform rental services company, has donated $2,500 to HopeWest’s Camp Good Grief to help support kids who are struggling with the emotional challenges of dealing with the death or serious illness of a loved one.

“Having experienced firsthand two of our employees suffering from the loss of a loved one and seeing the care they received from the HopeWest family, we wanted to give back by supporting the programs they provide for grieving families,” said James Jonely, general manager of Alsco’s Grand Junction branch.

The Alsco donation went specifically to support HopeWest’s Camp Good Grief for kids. The camp provides a safe and compassionate environment for children and teens to explore their grief issues with peers while enjoying the outdoors.

HopeWest has found that kids who are supported during the grieving process develop empathy for and a greater awareness of pain and suffering in others, tend to mature faster and develop successful coping skills to get through many types of losses, among other benefits.

“We hope that this contribution allows HopeWest to continue to help future generations through their own grief,” said Jonely. “We are impressed by the group and the phrase, ‘One person has the power to change the world.’ We hope that the kids HopeWest serves can be that ‘one person’ who changes the world for others.”

About HopeWest

HopeWest is a nonprofit, 501 (c)(3) organization serving western Colorado in Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Ouray, and Rio Blanco counties. It serves more than 7,000 square miles with five offices and a state-of-the-art HopeWest Hospice Care Center. With a staff of 375 and more than 1,300 volunteers, every year HopeWest provides care to more than 2,500 patients and over 1,500 individuals who are coping with grief.

About Alsco

Alsco is a fourth-generation, family owned-and-operated business, founded in 1889. Alsco has been recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the linen and uniform rental industry. Celebrating 130 years of business, Alsco provides linen and workwear rental services to customers that include restaurants, health care organizations, the automotive industry and industrial facilities. With over 180 locations and more than 20,000 employees, Alsco provides world-class service to over 355,000 customers in 14 countries. Learn more at https://www.alsco.com.

Fonte/Source: https://alsco.com/2020/07/29/alsco-donates-to-hopewests-camp-good-grief-for-kids/