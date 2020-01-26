26 Gennaio 2020
(AGENPARL) -New York dom 26 gennaio 2020 The Observer of the Holy See, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary of Relations with States, speaking on the final day of the United Nations General Assembly’s annual debate praised this year’s theme – ‘Focusing on People: Striving for peace and a decent life on a sustainable planet’– saying that Pope Francis “never tires of insisting on people first, especially those who suffer, those who are excluded, marginalized and left behind.”

Fonte/Source: https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2017/09/566942-allow-people-be-dignified-agents-their-own-destiny-holy-see-tells-un-debate

