ALL-METAL σ-ANTIAROMATICITY IN DIMERIC CLUSTER ANION {[CUGE9MES]2}4−

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,6583-6586

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02525A, Communication

Zi-Chuan Wang, Nikolay V. Tkachenko, Lei Qiao, Eduard Matito, Alvaro Muñoz-Castro, Alexander I. Boldyrev, Zhong-Ming Sun

In this work, we firstly synthesized a solid-state compound {[CuGe 9 Mes] 2 } 4− with a planar Cu 2 Ge 2 fragment. By performing the thorough theoretical analysis, we showed that Cu 2 Ge 2 diamond fragment possesses σ-antiaromatic properties.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/6dQFaPKT6zE/D0CC02525A