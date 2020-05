(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), mar 19 maggio 2020 The rule remains in effect that all health care services can only be used after the prior booking of an appointment by telephone, the Chief Medical Officer underlined at the Tuesday online press conference of the Operational Group responsible for the containment of the coronavirus epidemic.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/news/all-health-care-services-are-subject-to-prior-appointment