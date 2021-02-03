ALKALINE EARTH ATOM DOPING-INDUCED CHANGES IN THE ELECTRONIC AND MAGNETIC PROPERTIES OF GRAPHENE: A DENSITY FUNCTIONAL THEORY STUDY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,6268-6283
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA08115A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Ace Christian F. Serraon, Julie Anne D. Del Rosario, Po-Ya Abel Chuang, Meng Nan Chong, Yoshitada Morikawa, Allan Abraham B. Padama, Joey D. Ocon
Alkaline earth atom dopants on graphene induce work function tuning and spin polarized electronic properties by ionic bonding.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
