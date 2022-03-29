(AGENPARL) – mar 29 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to In the Muse Blog from the Library of Congress.
03/29/2022 09:00 AM EDT
Emily Baumgart announces the forthcoming finding aid on the papers of Alice Eversman and Elena de Sayn, two Washington, D.C. area musicians connected to an international network of women musicians.

