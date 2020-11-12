It’s that time of year again… ALIAWest are raising funds for the F A Sharr Award and the Kay Poustie Scholarship. But this time, we’re taking the fundraising fun outdoors with the ALIAWest Great Library Scavenger Hunt!Gather your friends, colleagues, and family for this all ages event that will have you exploring parts of Northbridge, the Perth Cultural Centre and surrounds. The hunt starts outside the State Library of Western Australia on Saturday 5th December 2020 at 10:45am and will wrap up in the early afternoon. You can complete the Scavenger Hunt solo or in a team of up to 6 people (registration/payment not required for children under 5 years).