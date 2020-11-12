giovedì, Novembre 12, 2020
Breaking News

USA, IL DEMOCRATICO RAPHAEL WARNOCK ARRESTATO NEL 2002 PER AVER OSTACOLATO LE…

USA: AGGIORNAMENTO ELEZIONI USA 2020 ORE 3:58 PM ORA LOCALE

USA, CARLSON (FOX NEWS): «CI SONO NUOVE INFORMAZIONI SUI MORTI CHE VOTANO…

MERCOLEDì 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 – 274ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

USA, IL RAPPRESENTANTE DELLA CAMERA DEL GOP DEL CONNECTICUT è STATO DICHIARATO…

SANITA’ CAMPANIA, DI MAIO: IMMAGINI DEL CARDARELLI SONO SCIOCCANTI, INTERVENIRE COME STATO

USA, MCENANY (TRUMP) ANNUNCIA 234 PAGINE CHE ACCUSANO IRREGOLARITà ELETTORALI NEL MICHIGAN

PRESS RELEASE: PM HAILS ‘HERCULEAN EFFORT’ OF LIFE SCIENCE COMPANIES TO DEFEAT…

COVID, SALVINI: ARCURI SI OCCUPERÀ DEL VACCINO, CON QUESTO GOVERNO NON C’È…

DECRETO-LEGGE PROROGA MISURE CONTRASTO COVID-19: APPROVAZIONE IN AULA

Agenparl

ALIAWEST GREAT LIBRARY SCAVENGER HUNT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), gio 12 novembre 2020

It’s that time of year again… ALIAWest are raising funds for the F A Sharr Award and the Kay Poustie Scholarship. But this time, we’re taking the fundraising fun outdoors with the ALIAWest Great Library Scavenger Hunt!Gather your friends, colleagues, and family for this all ages event that will have you exploring parts of Northbridge, the Perth Cultural Centre and surrounds.  The hunt starts outside the State Library of Western Australia on Saturday 5th December 2020 at 10:45am and will wrap up in the early afternoon. You can complete the Scavenger Hunt solo or in a team of up to 6 people (registration/payment not required for children under 5 years).

Address

Meet outside the front entrance to the State Library of Western Australia – Perth Cultural Centre

Fonte/Source: https://www.alia.org.au/events/21659/aliawest-great-library-scavenger-hunt

Post collegati

ALIAWEST GREAT LIBRARY SCAVENGER HUNT

Redazione

SALIVA TESTING MAY HELP DOCTORS DIAGNOSE CONCUSSIONS

Redazione

MACHINE LEARNING MODELS TO PREDICT CRITICAL ILLNESS AND MORTALITY IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

Redazione

LIFE AFTER COVID HOSPITALIZATION: STUDY SHOWS MAJOR LASTING EFFECTS ON HEALTH, WORK AND MORE

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: EXTRA BANK HOLIDAY TO MARK THE QUEEN’S PLATINUM JUBILEE IN 2022

Redazione

FORM: MERCHANT NAVY MEDAL FOR MERITORIOUS SERVICE: NOMINATION PROCESS AND RECIPIENTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More